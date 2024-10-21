<i>Citadel: Honey Bunny</i> - Varun Dhawan Introduces Priyanka Chopra As Onscreen Daughter In New Teaser

Citadel: Honey Bunny has been generating a lot of excitement among fans ever since its trailer dropped. Featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead roles, the show is the Indian spin-off of Priyanka Chopra's hit Hollywood series Citadel. Varun Dhawan shared a new teaser on Monday introducing his character Rahi Gambhir. The short clip also features Priyanka Chopra in her action avatar, who plays his daughter in the franchise. In the short video, Priyanka's character Nadia is seen defending her father and speaking highly of him.

The video starts with Priyanka introducing her father to her daughter. "Your grandfather is the toughest person I've ever met," she says. Later in the video when Varun's character, Rahi Gambhir, gets tagged as a "criminal" and a "terrorist", Priyanka defends him, firmly stating "He is my father."

The teaser also features Varun in high-octane action sequences as an agent.

The video went viral in no time, and fans are excited to see Varun playing Priyanka's dad in the series. The comments section was filled with excitement and anticipation. One fan wrote, "SEATED FOR RAHI GAMBHIR," while another wrote, "Can't wait to watch the most hottest agent." Kashvi Majmundar, who plays young Nadia in the series, also commented on the post. She wrote, "Rahi Gambhir is indeed a very tough but amazing father! Little Nadia confirms that too."

Citadel: Honey Bunny is directed by Raj & DK and developed by Sita R. Menon. Besides Varun and Samantha, the show will also feature Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, and Shivankit Parihar in important roles.

