Watch: Priyanka Chopra Makes Her "Bollywood Dreams Come True" In The Alps

Priyanka Chopra shared BTS from the shoot

Watch: Priyanka Chopra Makes Her "Bollywood Dreams Come True" In The Alps
Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: PriyankaChopra)
New Delhi:

Priyanka Chopra has ticked a wish off her bucket list. Guess what? The Dostana actor made her Bollywood dreams come true in the snowy Alps. The actress recently shot in the snow-capped mountains of Crans Montana, Alps, Switzerland. Priyanka shared a reel on her Instagram stories. In the video, she can be seen twirling in slow motion. Priyanka added the famous Yash Chopra song Chandni, which was picturised on Sridevi and shot in the breathtakingly beautiful locale nestled in the Alps. Priyanka wore a heavy jacket over a blue pantsuit. Sharing the reel, Priyanka captioned it, "Making my Bollywood dreams come true in Crans Montana." Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra also shared a carousel post featuring BTS shots. Priyanka shared pictures with the crew, some solo photos of herself. She shared glimpses of a walk she took on a snow-covered path, armed with snacks. She captioned the pictures, "Just a little BTS from my @perfectmomentsports @johnniewalker campaign shoot in Switzerland. Amongst an actual blizzard. But fun was had." Take a look:

The Citadel actor has often shared pictures from the sets of Citadel 2. The carousel also features adorable pictures with daughter Malti Marie. In one click, Priyanka can be seen taking a stroll in London with Malti Marie while the little one sings. In another video, Malti Marie can be seen enjoying a ride on a swing as Priyanka pushes it. Priyanka also shared selfies of herself and wrote "When the glam is so good." Priyanka captioned the album "lately" and wrote captions for each picture of the album. Take a look:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped up filming for director Frank E. Flowers' The Bluff. She shared a carousel of pictures and videos on Instagram to announce the completion of the shoot. In her caption, the actress wrote, "It's a picture wrap on The Bluff!!! ... and to do it with my family by my side and the incredible people that made this movie possible is such a privilege. This one truly has been a labour of love."

