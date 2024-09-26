Advertisement

Eyes On The Spies: The One With The Women Of Citadel - Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Matilda De Angelis

Citadel is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and the US

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Eyes On The Spies: The One With The Women Of <i>Citadel</i> - Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Matilda De Angelis
Priyanka Chopra with Samantha and Matilda. (courtesy: priyankachopra)
New Delhi:

At the Citadel: Honey Bunny premiere, members of the Citadel spy-verse across the globe, united in London. FYI, Citadel is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and the US. The US version of the show stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka Chopra as top spy agents and it has been backed by the Russo Brothers. The India chapter of Citadel, titled Citadel: Honey Bunny, has been helmed by Raj and DK and features Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan. The Italian production Citadel: Diana stars Matilda De Angelis in the lead. Coming back to the get-together, Priyanka Chopra shared photos with the women of the Citadel universe on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra, sharing some stunning pictures with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Matilda De Angelis, wrote, "The Women and team of the Citadel universe. Citadel (US). Citadel (India): Honey Bunny. Citadel (Italy): Diana." Take a look:

Here are the pictures that Samantha posted:

Varun Dhawan, who was MIA at the premiere, photoshopped himself in the pictures and he wrote, "London premiere of #citadelhoneybunny. I was there! Trailer out in October Prime Video." Take a look at Varun Dhawan's LOL post here:

Meanwhile, the desi version Citadel: Honey Bunny has a riveting narrative that fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s. Honey Bunny is the Indian series within the Citadel universe.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Citadel, Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
"Delhi Divas To Mumbai Madness" - Karan Johar Reveals What To Expect From Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives 3
Eyes On The Spies: The One With The Women Of <i>Citadel</i> - Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Matilda De Angelis
<i>Gaslit</i> Review: Julia Roberts Shines In Superbly Mounted Series On Watergate Scandal
Next Article
Gaslit Review: Julia Roberts Shines In Superbly Mounted Series On Watergate Scandal
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com