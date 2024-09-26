Eyes On The Spies: The One With The Women Of <i>Citadel</i> - Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Matilda De Angelis

At the Citadel: Honey Bunny premiere, members of the Citadel spy-verse across the globe, united in London. FYI, Citadel is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and the US. The US version of the show stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka Chopra as top spy agents and it has been backed by the Russo Brothers. The India chapter of Citadel, titled Citadel: Honey Bunny, has been helmed by Raj and DK and features Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan. The Italian production Citadel: Diana stars Matilda De Angelis in the lead. Coming back to the get-together, Priyanka Chopra shared photos with the women of the Citadel universe on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra, sharing some stunning pictures with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Matilda De Angelis, wrote, "The Women and team of the Citadel universe. Citadel (US). Citadel (India): Honey Bunny. Citadel (Italy): Diana." Take a look:

Here are the pictures that Samantha posted:

Varun Dhawan, who was MIA at the premiere, photoshopped himself in the pictures and he wrote, "London premiere of #citadelhoneybunny. I was there! Trailer out in October Prime Video." Take a look at Varun Dhawan's LOL post here:

Meanwhile, the desi version Citadel: Honey Bunny has a riveting narrative that fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s. Honey Bunny is the Indian series within the Citadel universe.