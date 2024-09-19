Priyanka Chopra Returns To <i>Citadel</i> Spy-Verse, Shares New Post: "Nadia Is Back"

Priyanka Chopra returned to the sets of Citadel for the filming of season two. She shared a reel from the sets of the show and she wrote, "Nadia is back." Priyanka Chopra plays the role of espionage agent Nadia Sinh in the show. She added The Weeknd's track Dancing In The Flames (Instrumental) to the video. Here's all you need to know about Citadel, it is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka Chopra and it has been backed by the Russo Brothers. The India chapter of Citadel, titled Citadel: Honey Bunny, has been helmed by Raj and DK.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's post here:

During her shoot diaries, Priyanka Chopra also thanked her Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Anushka Sharma for a t-shirt that she sent. She shared a picture of her OOTD on her Instagram story and she wrote, "Still love my Chacha Chaudhary t-shirt. Thanks Anushka Sharma."

Last week, the makers announced the next chapter of the spy universe - Citadel Diana. "You'll become one of them but remain one of us. A new spy, a new Citadel series. Citadel: Diana arrives October 10," read the caption on the post shared by Citadel's official Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, Citadel: Honey Bunny has a riveting narrative that fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s. Honey Bunny is the Indian series within the Citadel universe.