Varun Dhawan Posts Pic Of Bruised Face: "It Was Pretty Normal On <i>Citadel: Honey Bunny</i> Sets"

Varun Dhawan, who is currently busy with the prep of multiple projects, recently shared a throwback image with his wife Natasha Dalal. The picture was from the sets of Citadel: Honey Bunny. The selfie features the actor's bruised face. Sharing the photo on Instagram, he wrote, "My constant #khoobsurati in my life. #tbt filming in Serbia for #honeybunny getting bruised was pretty normal on that set."

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari. The film is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. It stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi. He will also make a cameo appearance in Stree 2. Aside from this, Varun Dhawan has completed the first schedule of their upcoming David Dhawan's comedy film, co-starring Mrunal Thakur. The first shooting schedule of the upcoming untitled film has wrapped in Mumbai while the next schedule is slated for November.

This will be the first time when Varun will be starring alongside Mrunal Thakur. He will also be seen in the upcoming action thriller film Baby John. The film, directed by A Kaleeswaran, is presented by Atlee in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios.

On the personal front, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal welcomed their first child, a baby girl on June 3. The actor shared the good news by sharing an animated video featuring his pet dog Joey holding a board with the text "Welcome lil sis" written on it. Sharing the news on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "Our baby girl is here. Thank you for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby. Hail Ram Hail Ram, Ram Rama Hail Hail Krishna Hail Krishna Krishna Hail Hail." Varun married Natasha on January 24, 2021. The couple dated for quite a few years before exchanging wedding vows. The wedding was a close-knit affair attended by their close friends and family members.