<i>Citadel</i> Spy-Verse: Priyanka Chopra And Samantha Ruth Prabhu Share A Laugh In London

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Priyanka Chopra had a hearty reunion at a special event of celebrating the Citadel universe. The actresses were joined by Matilda de Angelis, who is headlining the Italian spin-off of the series at an exclusive drinks reception hosted by Amazon to celebrate 'The World Of Citadel' at Fitz's Russell Square. Several pictures from the screening were shared by a fan page dedicated to Priyanka Chopra. For the party, Priyanka wore a halter-neck orange dress. Samantha made heads turn in an off-shoulder blue gown. The actresses can be seen sharing a good laugh in the pictures. Take a look:

Samantha and Priyanka were joined by the director duo Raj and DK at the special event. Take a look at the pictures here:

Citadel: Honey Bunny also stars Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, Sikandar Kher. The teaser was released in August. Varun Dhawan, who gave the London event a miss, praised co-star Samantha for her indomitable spirit at the teaser launch event of the series. "Honestly, my preparation was very easy compared to Samantha's. It's public knowledge what she was battling when she joined the show. I thought my rehearsals were tough, but then I saw her incredible work ethic despite her struggles, and it truly inspired me. We became partners in making things happen," said Varun Dhawan. FYI, Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed in 2022 that she had been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis.

Citadel is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka Chopra and it has been backed by the Russo Brothers. The India chapter of Citadel has been directed by Raj and DK. Samantha previously worked with them in Family Man 2. Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu collaborated for the first time in this series.