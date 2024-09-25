Varun Dhawan's LOL Post About <i>Citadel Honey Bunny</i> London Premiere: "I Was There"

Varun Dhawan's latest Instagram entry deserves everyone's attention. Why, you ask? Well, for starters, it comes with a truckload of humour. The actor will be sharing screen space with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in his upcoming web series Citadel Honey Bunny. The makers hosted a special screening of the show in London on Tuesday. While Samantha attended the event with other cast members, Varun had to skip the premiere due to his work commitments. It seems the actor did make an effort to be a part of the team photos and the result will make you laugh out loud.

Varun used a photo shared by directors Raj and DK and edited himself into the image in different avatars. Placing himself between director Krishna DK and Samantha in the photo, Varun shared its several iterations on Instagram. One of them featured Varun in a striped blue and red suit, another in an all-black ensemble, the third one showed him in a red suit while the last one depicted him in a moss green suit and red shirt. Other people in the photos twinned in all-black ensembles. In the caption, Varun Dhawan wrote, “London premiere of Citadel Honey Bunny. I was there!! Trailer out in October.” Reacting to his post, actress Avneet Kaur dropped laughing emojis in the comment section. Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “How come no shirtless very unlike you.” Actress Nimrat Kaur said, “Hahaha top.” Rapper Honey Singh said, “Darling brother.”

Citadel universe started with Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in 2023. The series will now debut other spinoffs of the show with productions from India, Italy and Mexico. The India chapter of Citadel will be headlined by Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu and is directed by Raj and DK. The spy thriller is set in the 1990s and will feature intense action sequences along with a love story.

The supporting cast of Citadel Honey Bunny includes Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem and Sikandar Kher. The series will debut on Prime Video on November 7.