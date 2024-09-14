Varun Dhawan Kickstarts His Day With His 'Breakfast Club' During Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Shoot

Varun Dhawan enjoyed a hearty breakfast in the morning!

Varun Dhawan is currently in Udaipur filming his upcoming movie Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. As a fitness enthusiast, Varun ensures he maintains a healthy diet. His recent Instagram post offers a glimpse into his "breakfast club" on the film's set, showcasing his commitment to healthy eating. The initial frame features Varun joining Janhvi Kapoor at the breakfast table as she enjoys what appears to be egg curry with Indian flatbread. In the next slide, Varun is seen eating oatmeal with berries. He is accompanied by Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi. The group is seen enjoying omelettes, juices and coffee during their morning meal. “Breakfast club,” Varun simply wrote in his caption.

See Varun Dhawan's Instagram Post below:

Whether at shoot or home, Varun Dhawan maintains his healthy food streak no matter what. Previously, the actor shared a sneak peek into his homemade meal made by none other than his wife Natasha Dalal. Varun shared an image on Instagram featuring four different bowls. The first one contained broccoli, the second was full of a mixed vegetable dish that included carrots, bell peppers and French beans, the third green dish was partially hidden from view but the fourth bowl contained yoghurt. These were served with a glass of water and chapatis. In the caption, Varun wrote, "My wife wants me to eat more veggies." Read more about it here.

Occasionally, Varun Dhawan indulges himself in delicious delicacies. On his trip to Goa with his wife Natasha, the actor enjoyed a traditional goan thali. In a video shared on Instagram, Natasha was seen sitting at a table surrounded by various local delicacies. Varun appeared to be standing opposite her as he filmed the video. The couple relished Goan-style dal (dalicho ros), unpolished red Goan rice, raw mango pickle, veg Caldine curry and classic okra curry. They also savoured rava-fried raw bananas, brinjal, potato, omelette and poie, a traditional Goan bread. Read the full story here.

What did you think of Varun Dhawan's food escapades?