Watch: Malti Marie Sings Adorably During A Walk With Mother Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra loves to update her Instafam about personal and professional lives. The Citadel actor shared a bunch of pictures from the sets of Citadel 2. The carousel album also features adorable pictures with daughter Malti Marie. In one click, Priyanka can be seen taking a stroll in London with Malti Marie while the little one sings. In another video, Malti Marie can be seen enjoying a ride on a swing as Priyanka pushes it to and fro. Priyanka also shared a few selfies of herself and wrote "When the glam is so good." Priyanka captioned the album "lately" and wrote captions for each picture of the album. Take a look:

A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra joined Matilda de Angelis and Samantha Ruth Prabhu at an exclusive drinks reception hosted by Amazon to celebrate 'The World Of Citadel' at Fitz's Russell Square. Several pictures from the screening were shared by a fan page dedicated to Priyanka Chopra. For the party, Priyanka wore a halter-neck orange dress. Samantha made heads turn in an off-shoulder blue gown. The actresses can be seen sharing a good laugh in the pictures. Take a look:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped up filming for director Frank E. Flowers' The Bluff. She shared a carousel of pictures and videos on Instagram to announce the completion of the shoot. In her caption, the actress wrote, "It's a picture wrap on The Bluff!!! ... and to do it with my family by my side and the incredible people that made this movie possible is such a privilege. This one truly has been a labour of love."