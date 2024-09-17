In Pics: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Share A Kiss, Malti Marie Closes Her Eyes

Priyanka Chopra's latest Instagram entry is all about love, famjam and togetherness. The actress shared a series of photos from her husband's recent concert with his brothers in London. Priyanka was joined by daughter Malti Marie and mother-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas at the concert. The album features oh-so-adorable pictures of the little Malti Marie. In one click, Nick Jonas can be seen handing over a mike to Malti. But the one which stood out in the album is Priyanka and Nick sharing a kiss and Malti Marie closing her eyes with tiny hands. Sharing the famjam pictures, Priyanka wrote a detailed note about being crowned the Miss World at the London arena where Nick performed on Monday.

Priyanka's anecdote traced back the moment when her dress was "falling off the entire evening" on the big day. Priyanka wrote, "Monday nights should not be so much fun. Also story time: I was crowned Miss World at this arena 24 years ago. It was called the Millennium Dome back then. I'll never forget my little 18 year old, excited, nervous and competitive self, trying to look and be the best I could be. A memory I will never forget from November 30th 2000 is the feeling of balancing on pencil heels with a gorgeous Hemant Trivedi dress that was falling off the entire evening because my body tape would not stay on, as I was sweating so much from nerves. Hence if you google the pictures, after I win, I look like I'm doing a namaste in gratitude but I'm actually desperately trying to keep my dress up. clearly I survived and it was all well at the end."

She signed off the post with these words, "To be back here watching my husband and his brothers perform with my daughter, family and friends is such a full circle. Life has been good. Gratitude." Take a look:

Earlier, in the day, Priyanka wished Nick Jonas with a heart-warming post. She wrote, "Happiest birthday to the best husband and dad. You make all our dreams come true .. everyday.. we love you @nickjonas." Take a look:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped up filming for director Frank E. Flowers' The Bluff. She shared a carousel of pictures and videos on Instagram to announce the completion of the shoot. In her caption, the actress wrote, "It's a picture wrap on The Bluff!!! ... and to do it with my family by my side and the incredible people that made this movie possible is such a privilege. This one truly has been a labour of love."