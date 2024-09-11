Priyanka Chopra's Big Shout Out To Tamannaah's <i>Aaj Ki Raat</i>: "This Banger..."

Priyanka Chopra might be late to the watch party but she didn't forget to lend a big shout out to the Stree 2 viral song - Aaj Ki Raat. The Dostana actor shared an audio clip of the song on her Instagram story and praised the lead cast of the film. Priyanka called the song, "This banger though...". For Tamannaah, on whom the song is picturised, Priyanka wrote, "You're too good!" For the OG stree Shraddha Kapoor, Priyanka's words were, "Always a queen!" Priyanka Chopra wrote "Gold!" for Rajkummar Rao. For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao worked together Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger, based on the novel of the same name by Aravind Adiga.

Re-sharing the story on his Instagram post, Rajkummar Rao wrote, "Thank you my dearest Priyanka" and dropped a love emoji. Tamannaah also wrote, "Thank you so much" after re-sharing Priyanka's post on her Instagram. The song has been sung by Madhubanti Bagchi, Divya Kumar, Sachin -Jigar and composed by Sachin - Jigar.

Speaking of Stree 2, it is having a dream run at the box office. In a remarkable achievement, Stree 2 has now become the "2nd biggest Hindi grosser" of all time, according to a post shared by Sacnilk on X (formerly Twitter). Stree 2 has surpassed the lifetime collections of Gadar 2 and Pathaan. The only film above Stree 2 is Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. "Box Office: #Stree2 Scores Excellent 4th Weekend; Becomes 2nd Biggest Hindi Grosser After Surpassing #Gadar2 and #Pathaan, Now Behind Only #Jawan," Sacnilk wrote in the post.

Stree 2 is the sequel to the 2018 film Stree. The franchise is a part of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe, which also includes Roohi, Bhediya and Munjya.