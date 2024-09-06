Weekend Binge: Celebrating Pankaj Tripathi's Birthday Week With His Best Performances

Pankaj Tripathi is an actor known for his versatility. Whether playing a menacing crime boss in Mirzapur or a warm-hearted taxi driver in Mimi, he always eaves a lasting impression. Pankaj Tripathi began his acting career in 2003 with the Kannada movie Chigurida Kanasu and has since appeared in numerous noteworthy projects, including Fukrey, Singham Returns, Masaan, Stree, Super 30 and the list goes on. As the talented actor turned a year older on Thursday (September 5), let us dedicate this weekend's watchlist to his exceptional body of work.

Here are some must-watch movies and shows featuring Pankaj Tripathi:

1. Fukrey (June 14, 2013) - Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV



We were all left in stitches when Pankaj Tripathi said, “Bholi Punjaban chidiya nahi cheel hai … coffin mein aakhri keel hai.” Hop on for a laughter ride with Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma and Richa Chadha.

2. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (August 12, 2020) - Netflix



The biopic is based on the life of IAF officer Gunjan Saxena, one of the first women to fly in a combat zone. She displayed her bravery in the 1999 Kargil War. Headlined by Janhvi Kapoor as Gunjan, the film features Pankaj Tripathi as her supportive father.

3. Super 30 (July 12, 2019) - Disney+ Hotstar



This biographical drama narrates the story of Anand Kumar, a tutor who trains meritorious underprivileged students for entrance exams to the IITs. Pankaj Tripathi plays a minister in the movie directed by Vikas Bahl.

4. Ludo (November 12, 2020) - Netflix



The star-studded film also features Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf. Don't forget to re-watch the crime comedy because “Ludo is life ... life is Ludo.”

5. Mimi (July 26, 2021) - Netflix



Yes, it's the same movie for which Kriti Sanon won a National Award for Best Actress. In this Laxman Utekar directorial, Pankaj Tripathi shines as a friendly taxi driver who sets up Kriti Sanon's character with a British couple seeking a surrogate mother.

6. OMG 2 (August 11, 2023) - Netflix, JioCinema

This movie, centred on sex education, is a must-watch for all ages. If you haven't seen the courtroom drama featuring Yami Gautam vs Pankaj Tripathi, grab some popcorn and enjoy it with your family right away.

7. Murder Mubarak (March 15, 2024) - Netflix



Meet Pankaj Tripathi as a cop investigating a murder at The Royal Delhi Club. Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Tisca Chopra and Sanjay Kapoor are his prime suspects.

8. Mirzapur (November 16, 2018) - Prime Video



No list of Pankaj Tripathi's best projects is complete without mentioning Mirzapur. He plays Akhandanand Tripathi, aka Kaleen Bhaiya, who runs a drug and arms business under the guise of a carpet manufacturing company. All three seasons of the show promise adrenaline-pumping thrills.

9. Sacred Games (July 5, 2018) - Netflix



The neo-noir crime thriller is based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel of the same name. Featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kalki Koechlin, Sacred Games is directed by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Neeraj Ghaywan.

10. Stree (August 31, 2018) - Disney+ Hotstar



While Stree 2 is breaking box office records, let's not forget the first part that captivated audiences in cinemas. Revisit the hilarious scenes and spooky moments.