Stree 2 Box Office: Shraddha Kapoor's Film Beats Gadar 2, Becomes Second Highest-Grossing Hindi Movie Of All Time

Stree 2 was released on August 15

Read Time: 3 mins
<i>Stree 2</i> Box Office: Shraddha Kapoor's Film Beats <i>Gadar 2</i>, Becomes Second Highest-Grossing Hindi Movie Of All Time
A still from Stree 2. (courtesy: YouTube)

Amar Kaushik's Stree 2 is receiving widespread acclaim. The horror-comedy, which hit cinema screens on August 15, continues to dominate the box office.  In a remarkable achievement, Stree 2 has now become the "2nd biggest Hindi grosser" of all time, according to a post shared by Sacnilk on X (formerly Twitter). Stree 2 has surpassed the lifetime collections of Gadar 2 and Pathaan. The only film above Stree 2 is Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. “Box Office: #Stree2 Scores Excellent 4th Weekend; Becomes 2nd Biggest Hindi Grosser After Surpassing #Gadar2 and #Pathaan, Now Behind Only #Jawan,” Sacnilk wrote in the post.

According to a report by Sacnilk, Stree 2 has so far collected ₹527.25 crore in the domestic market. In comparison, Jawan's lifetime collection stands at ₹582.31 crore. The top five list also includes Gadar 2, Pathaan and Baahubali 2. Directed by Atlee, Jawan was released in September last year. Meanwhile, Stree 2, released on Independence Day, is still running in cinemas. The film features Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in key roles.

Earlier, Stree 2 was declared the highest-grossing Hindi film in its second week by Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He posted a note on X, highlighting how the movie surpassed the Week 2 numbers of Baahubali 2 (Hindi), Gadar 2, Animal and Jawan

Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Stree2 creates HISTORY again... Becomes the HIGHEST GROSSING #Hindi film in Week 2... Surpasses *Week 2* numbers of #Baahubali2 #Hindi, #Gadar2, #Animal and #Jawan. From urban centres to mass markets and from multiplexes to single screens, the trends have been nothing short of EXTRAORDINARY. With no *major* release/s to challenge its biz this week, #Stree2 is expected to maintain its momentum for the third consecutive week... Expect a significant spike in biz on [third] Sat and Sun.”

Mentioning the numbers, Taran Adarsh added, “[Week 2] Fri 19.30 cr, Sat 33.80 cr, Sun 40.75 cr, Mon 20.20 cr, Tue 12.25 cr, Wed 10.40 cr, Thu 9.10 cr. Total: ₹ 453.60 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice #Stree2 biz at a glance… Week 1: ₹ 307.80 cr [incl Wed previews; full-fledged release on Thu] Week 2: ₹ 145.80 cr Total: ₹ 453.60 cr #India biz. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice.”

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao also talked about how the box office numbers of Stree 2 are “way above” his expectations. In a chat with News18, the actor said, “We were sure that the film would get lot of love because of the love that Stree 1 got. There's a big fan-following for Stree, including me. I am a huge fan of Stree myself. But these numbers are way above our expectations. We are glad and super elated. There's a lot of gratitude that this is happening with a film like Stree, because it is content-driven film.”  

Stree 2 is a sequel to the 2018 film Stree. The franchise is a part of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe, which also includes Roohi, Bhediya and Munjya.

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Stree 2, Box Office Record
