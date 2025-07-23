Ahaan Panday's <i>Saiyaara</i> To Have Free Two-Week Run With No Hindi Release In Theatres

Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara is making noises for all the right reasons. Call it the Saiyaara wave or destiny, Mohit Suri's film will get an ample opportunity to make more money at the box office as no Hindi film is releasing in theatres on July 25.

What's Happening

Mohit Suri's film released in theatres on July 18. Within four days of its release, the film crossed the Rs 100-crore mark, making it one of the highest-grossing films of 2025.

Saiyaara released with Anupam Kher's directorial Tanvi the Great. Headlined by Subhangi and Anupam Kher, the film opened to average reviews. It didn't pose any threat to Saiyaara's box office collections as it had almost a free run.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's film will continue to enjoy free run in the theatres as no Hindi film will release on July 25.

Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt's Son Of Sardaar 2, which was supposed to release in theatres this Friday, was pushed to August 1 to avoid the Saiyaara-wave.

Now, Ajay Devgn's film will clash with Dharma Productions' Dhadak 2 at the box office.

Among Hindi releases, Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Sarzameen will directly head towards the streaming giant JioHotstar on July 25.

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari was supposed to release on July 25, but the film is not releasing on the scheduled date as of now.

The only competition Saiyaara will face now, is from the Hollywood release The Fantastic Four: First Steps, releasing this Friday. Built on a whopping amount of 200 dollar million, the film is the 37th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the second reboot of the Fantastic Four film series.

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara is rewriting box office rules with its stellar box office numbers from day one. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's debut film is now one of the top five highest-grossing films of the year. The list includes names like Vicky Kaushal's historical saga Chhaava (Rs 601 crore), Akshay Kumar's franchise hit Housefull 5 (Rs 183 crore), Ajay Devgn's formula hit Raid 2 (Rs 173 crore), and Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par (Rs 163 crore) which is touted as the spiritual sequel to the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. The film has been produced by Yash Raj Films.

In A Nutshell

Saiyaara will enjoy a two-week free run at the box office as no Hindi film is releasing this Friday.

Also Read | Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 5: Tuesday Surpasses Monday Earnings. Film Is A Few Crores Away From Rs 150 Crore