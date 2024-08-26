Advertisement

Rajkummar Rao On Stree 2's Box Office Success: "Way Above Our Expectations..."

"We were sure that the film would get lot of love because of the love that Stree 1 got," said Rajkummar Rao

Read Time: 2 mins
Rajkummar Rao On <i>Stree 2's</i> Box Office Success: "Way Above Our Expectations..."
Image was Instagrammed by Rajkummar Rao.
New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is currently basking in the success of his latest offering horror-comedy Stree 2. The film crossed Rs 380 crores in India and is on the way to breach the Rs 400 crore mark. Talking about the success of Stree 2, Rajkummar Rao told News18, “We were sure that the film would get lot of love because of the love that Stree 1 got. There's a big fan-following for Stree, including me. I am a huge fan of Stree myself. But these numbers are way above our expectations. We are glad and super elated. There's a lot of gratitude that this is happening with a film like Stree, because it is content-driven film.”

“I try and choose different characters. People should not say that Raj only does certain kind of cinema. I want to do everything — comedy, drama, biopics, horror-comedy, action – why not! I don't want to put myself in a slot. So, that's a very conscious decision that I challenge myself as an actor with different characters. Also, that's what keeps me going,” he further shared.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 minted ₹ 44.00 crore at the ticket window on Sunday, reported Sacnilk. With this, the total collection of the film now stands at ₹ 386.15 crore. Stree 2 is now inching towards the ₹ 400-crore club.  Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film is the sequel to the 2018 Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's Stree. Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Vijay Raaz are also a part of it.

Rajkummar Rao, Stree 2
