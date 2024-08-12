Tom Cruise Grabbed By Woman, Kissed At Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony

A video of the incident has been widely shared on social media.

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise was left stunned after a woman grabbed and kissed him forcefully at the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024. The incident occurred when the actor, rappelling down from the roof of the Stade de France, was mobbed by fans seeking selfies.

A video of the incident, widely shared on social media, shows the woman grabbing Cruise and planting a kiss on his cheek while recording it on her phone. The Top Gun Maverick star appeared taken aback by the sudden move.

Social media users have criticised the woman's behaviour, with many arguing the incident would be unacceptable if the roles were reversed.

"Imagine if the roles were reversed..." a user wrote on X.

Another user wrote, "Cringe. If a man did that to a female celebrity there would be questions."

Cringe. ????

"Did she ask for consent?" a comment read.

Someone else stated that these were the "worst kind of people in audiences." "Absolute zero respect for personal space. If it had been a man with a woman people would already be looking for all his information to burn him alive."

The Paris Olympics 2024 ended on Sunday with a dazzling closing ceremony featuring superstar athletes and artists. The ceremony began with a musical performance and the France swimmer Leon Marchand bringing the Olympic flame to the Stade de France. The Parade of Nations started inside the stadium, with the flag-bearers of the IOC Refugee and Olympic Team and France leading the way. Indian shooter Manu Bhaker and hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh carried the Indian flag as flag-bearers.

The Olympic Flag Handover Ceremony marked the transition from the Paris Olympics 2024 to Los Angeles 2028. The Olympic flag was passed from the Mayor of Paris to IOC President Thomas Bach, then to the Mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass. Tom Cruise made a stunning entry, sliding down the roof of the stadium. Bass and Biles gave the flag to the 'Mission Impossible' actor, who took off on a bike, showing the transition from Paris to Los Angeles.