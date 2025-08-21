"This Is Not, Never Will Be A Kiss Cam": Chris Martin After Affair Scandal

For years, Coldplay's "Jumbotron Song" segment has had Chris Martin improvise lyrics on the audience as the camera panned on to them. What is usually a playful concert highlight turned into an international headliner this summer. In July, the Coldplay camera caught two people, who looked like any other couple, scurrying for cover.

They were former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company's chief people officer, Kristin Cabot. Turned out they were married to other people. Social media quickly outed the pair, and both later resigned from their roles.

But in the middle of all this, the segment's name itself changed, with international media referring to it as "Kiss Cam", something the British band's fans repeatedly corrected on social media.

Now the band frontman has had his say.

At a show in Hull, England, Chris Martin addressed the matter.

"This is not, never will be, it never was, a kiss cam... It's not a kiss cam," he said. "We've put one couple and then your brand in a kiss cam for the rest of your life."

"This is called a jumbotron," he clarified. "Sometimes, yes, it turns out to be an internationally massive scandal. Sure. But most of the time we're just trying to say hello to some f***ing people. That's all."

He even joked about the viral fallout, telling the crowd, "If you're not prepared to be on international news, please duck."

"Anyways, we send pure love to those people and I wish them so well," he added.

The singer went on to say that their jumbotron moment was not meant to pressure anyone into a kiss. "Here we are at Hull and I'd like to say hello to some of you. So we're going to do our f***ing 'kiss cam.' That's all we want to do. But this is not a kiss cam. Jesus. This is the jumbotron."*

Since the scandal, many have confused Coldplay's jumbotron moment with a kiss cam, a popular sports and entertainment feature where cameras highlight two people in the crowd and encourage them to kiss for laughs or applause. A kiss cam, usually framed with hearts, is intended as light-hearted entertainment, though it often results in awkward or humorous moments when participants decline.

Coldplay's use of the Jumbotron is different. The cameras zoom into the audience, and Chris Martin riffs with improvised lyrics based on who appears on screen. Fans call it the "Jumbotron Song" and it has become one of the tour's signature moments.

The band shows no signs of dropping the tradition. Last month, during their Gillette Stadium performance, Chris Martin even teased the crowd before launching the segment. "We're going to use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen... So, please, if you haven't done your makeup, do your makeup now," he said.