"Going To Use Cameras": Chris Martin's Heads Up After Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal

Coldplay's 'Jumbotron Song' segment now comes with a warning. When the British band frontman Chris Martin greeted a sold-out crowd at Madison's Camp Randall Stadium this weekend, he strummed a familiar tune, smiled and said: "We'd like to say hello to some of you in the crowd," he said.

It wasn't like the segment hadn't featured loving couples before, but the one they panned their camera to last week during their Boston show definitely turned into a moment of moments. They had Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR head, Kristin Cabot, sharing a candid moment, only for them to look for cover.

"How we're going to do that is we're going to use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen... So, please, if you haven't done your makeup, do your makeup now," he said, perhaps hinting that the camera may go anywhere and feature anyone.

The video went viral, with many reacting with references to the July 16 "Scandal" involving Byron and Cabot.

A user wrote, "He meant to say 'if you haven't let go of your side chick, do it now!' "

Another commented, "Great way to say a lot without saying it."

"What's funny is he gave this exact speech during the concert it happened at too, this isn't something he started doing because of it, but what that also means is that the CEO had PLENTY of time to get ready to not act like he was having an affair before he Streisanded himself," someone said.

Someone wrote, "I loved this part of the concert! Chris and the guys are genius innovators!"

Coldplay's 'Jumbotron Song', where Chris Martin interacts with fans by putting them on the stadium's big screen mid-show, is a cherished part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. The singer sings for the people on screen, improvising lyrics on the spot.

At their July 16 show in Foxborough, Massachusetts, when the camera landed on Byron and Cabot, they were caught off guard and attempted to shield their faces. Chris Martin didn't miss a beat. "Whoa, look at these two," he said, mid-song. "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy."

Following the incident, Byron's wife, Megan, dropped "Byron" from her name on social media before deleting her Facebook account.

Cabot is also married into one of New England's oldest elite families. She is the wife of Andrew Cabot, a descendant of the storied Boston Brahmins and the Privateer Rum dynasty.

By July 18, Astronomer confirmed both Andy Byron and Ms Cabot had been placed on administrative leave.

One day later, Byron resigned as CEO. Co-founder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy was named interim CEO.

Coldplay has not released an official statement about the viral incident. The band's Instagram recap of their Madison show made no mention of it.

Concert venues typically warn attendees they may be recorded, especially if the footage is used for music videos or promotional material. Gillette Stadium, where the incident took place, has a privacy policy saying that guests' images, voices, or likenesses may be captured by CCTV or during event filming in public areas.