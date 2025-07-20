"HR Approved": IKEA, Tesla, Other Companies Milk Viral Coldplay Clip

When a stadium jumbotron turned into an accidental expose of corporate drama, the internet did what it does best: made it viral. This time, major global brands also pounced and profited off of it.

The now-famous video shows Andy Byron, now former CEO of data company Astronomer, with Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot at a Coldplay concert in Boston. As the camera landed on them mid-embrace, Mr Byron awkwardly ducked out of frame, and Cabot buried her face in her hands, just as vocalist Chris Martin joked, "They're either having an affair or just very shy."

That line lit the internet on fire and brands saw opportunity.

Furniture retail brand IKEA posted a stuffed panda hugging an orangutan from behind on their Instagram. The caption read, "Don't get caught... without these! Drama-free cuddles guaranteed." The phrase "HR approved" was placed in the image.

Tesla leaned into tech-savvy mischief with a post on X. "Posting a pic of you enjoying your loaner Tesla while your own one is in service is the equivalent of taking it to a Coldplay concert. Your car will know," the Elon Musk owned company wrote.

Private jet charter service GlobeAir reposted the viral clip with a spin fit for the high-flying elite. "The quickest escape after a Coldplay concert," the text read, featuring a Boston-to-Hawaii escape.

Pillow and mattress company Frido photoshopped Andy Byron onto their cuddle pillow with the caption, "Bro could've just used our Cuddle Pillow and avoided all that embarrassment."

Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, a hospitality giant, leaned into the HR-gone-wrong theme with a scenic beach video, paired with the line, "This and your HR manager."

Airline Ryanair brought their signature sass, tweeting, "Ryanair, Coldplay. Splitting up couples," alongside the viral clip. It was also a self-aware dig at their seating policy.

Streaming giant Hulu shared a clip from sitcom Modern Family, showing Phil Dunphy caught on the kiss cam with his mother-in-law Gloria, while his wife watches on TV.

The caption read, "Reminder: What happens on the Jumbotron does not always stay on the Jumbotron."

Days after the viral video, Andy Byron resigned as CEO of Astronomer on July 19. The company appointed cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy as interim CEO.