Exclusive: Ridhima Pandit On Shubman Gill Wedding Rumours: "I Received Congratulatory Messages..."

Ridhima Pandit, who was last seen in Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, recently opened up about the challenges of being in the public eye. In an interview with NDTV's Hardika Gupta, the actress spoke about the funniest and most bizarre rumour she has ever heard.

She said, "The most bizarre and funniest rumour I've heard is that I was marrying Shubman Gill, a cricketer with whom I have never met in my entire life. It's another thing if I'm seen with a person, or I'm friends with him, or I've spoken to him - then those rumours might make sense. But this one was very, very bizarre."

"It was a rumour that got so widespread and out of hand that I started to get congratulatory messages. I just thought it was very important to nip it in the bud for the sake of my reputation because as an actor and a celebrity, you are the easiest target. Even though we have mediums today where we can clarify things, which I did the minute I got to know, the rumour still kept spreading," she added.

Ridhima Pandit further shared that while the entertainment industry teaches stars to develop resilience to public scrutiny, the pressure is far more intense when the rumour mill targets their families. She also mentioned how, despite the tools available for clarification, such as social media, once a rumour takes off, it becomes difficult to control.

She said, "Now, as an actor, I know my life is under the public eye at all times, but it becomes troublesome because our parents see it. They aren't any different-they love us and want us to be protected from such rumours. So it affects them, and that's why it affects me."

"Otherwise, this field teaches us to be thick-skinned, and we have become that, but when it reaches our family, we get worried. We feel the need to clear it up; otherwise, I probably wouldn't bother," the actress concluded.

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar was released on October 29. The film also stars Tamannaah, Avinash Tiwary and Jimmy Shergill in key roles.