Actor Ridhima Pandit On Shubman Gill Wedding Rumours: 'Don't Even Know Him Personally'

TV star Ridhima Pandit occupied a spot on the list of trends after a few reports claimed that the actress will marry cricketer Shubman Gill in December this year. In an interaction with ETimes, the actress reacted to the rumours and she said, "It is some people's imagination, I guess! Somebody creates a story and then it goes viral on social media. I don't even know Shubman Gill personally. This is ridiculous. I started receiving congratulatory messages since morning, and I was tired of denying this gossip. I finally decided to post it on my social media handle."

Speaking about her current relationship status, the actress said, "I am single and ready to mingle, but because of these rumours, probable suitors now won't come forward I think. I do want to get married and settle down."

Meanwhile, on her Instagram, she had shared an Instagram story, which is now deleted, where she said, "I woke up with a lot of calls from journalists and this has never happened. A lot of them want to know about my upcoming shaadi but to whom? No, it's not happening. Go on with your lovely day. Kuch hoga toh main bata dugi saamne se (If something like this is happening in my life I myself would announce it). Nothing is happening now. Bye."

Ridhima Pandit is the star of the TV show Bahu Humari Rajni Kant. She has participated in TV reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Bigg Boss OTT. She has also featured in shows like Hum - I'm Because of Us and Haiwaan : The Monster, to name a few.