TV Actress Aditi Sharma Reacts To "Secret Wedding", Cheating And Domestic Abuse Allegations

Television actress Aditi Sharma "secretly" got married to Abhineet Kaushik in a private ceremony. But their marital bliss was short-lived with Abhineet levying severe allegations on Aditi, including that of “cheating” and “domestic abuse”.

Now, Aditi Sharma, in an interview with India Forums, has finally broken her silence on the matter.

Aditi Sharma clarified that she never claimed that her wedding with Abhineet Kaushik was a “mock marriage”. She said, “Yes, it was a private ceremony, but it was not a secret marriage. My family, my close friends, my relatives knew about it. It was not a secret thing, but it was private.”

Citing the reason for keeping the wedding under wraps, Aditi Sharma said, “I've a decent career and we thought it wouldn't be wise to suddenly put it out in public right now as I was also shooting for Apollena at that time and my character in the show was of an 18-year-old girl. So both of us decided to not disclose it publicly.”

Aditi Sharma revealed that right after a month of getting married she was facing “unbearable marital disputes”. She said, “I was facing a lot of misbehaviour and other things which I cannot disclose right now because that is going to go ahead in the court… that is why I sought separation and I wanted it very peacefully.”

Additionally, Aditi Sharma accused Abhineet Kaushik of disrespecting her family. She said, “Both families talked and decided that we should separate amicably. He has disrespected me and my family in front of our friends multiple times.”

Aditi Sharma refuted Abhineet Kaushik's allegations against her. The TV star said, “I have never disrespected his family. I am really bound by my lawyers to not speak about this. But, domestic abuse was not from my side. I can just say this much. It was not from my side. I genuinely loved him. I am gonna speak the truth And I am not gonna hide it.”

Aditi Sharma was last seen in the serial Apollena. She was also a part of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.