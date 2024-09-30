<i>Khatron Ke Khiladi 14</i> Finale: Karan Veer Mehra Wins Trophy, Car And Rs 20 Lakh

After a season full of daring stunts, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 concluded on Sunday. Actor Karan Veer Mehra emerged as the winner, beating Krishna Shroff and Gashmeer Mahajani. Karan completed the final death-defying stunt, which involved a combination of water and air with a helicopter twist. His victory earned him not only the trophy but also a ₹20 lakh cash prize and a brand-new Hyundai Creta. The finale was attended by several celebrities, including the cast of Jigra – Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina and participants from Laughter Chefs – Bharti Singh, Nia Sharma and Kashmera Shah. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show was filmed in Romania.

Reacting to his win, Karan Veer Mehra said that the feeling of victory has "not sunk in" yet, but he is happy. "More than the feeling that I might win the show, there was a hope that I could get the trophy. This feeling I think everyone had. Lekin jab announce hogaya na naam sab sunn hogaya… I had no clue what was happening around. Everything was in slow motion and kaan bus sunn hogaya tha. I was almost going to faint when Rohit Shetty sir announced my name… Accha nahi lagta na KKK ka winner faint hota toh (It wouldn't look nice if the winner would have fainted)," Karan told the Times of India.

When asked if winning Khatron Ke Khiladi will be a turning point of his career, Karan Veer Mehra responded, "I will get to know soon how this trophy is going to change things for me. Of course the choices have increased, the work that I'm getting. But to change the game, I think I'm way too deep in the game to change anything, because I can't do anything different. I can just present different characters which obviously I'm going to do. Bus hosakta hai thodi payment badh jaaye… iski wajah se (I might get a pay raise) otherwise I think it is going to be the same drill."

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 kicked off on July 27 with a total of 12 participants. Contestants included Asim Riaz, Sumona Chakravarti, Gashmeer Mahajani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Karan Veer Mehra, Krishna Shroff, Ashish Mehrotra, Shilpa Shinde, Abhishek Kumar, Aditi Sharma and Niyati Fatnani, all vying for the title. The show aired on Colors TV and was also available for streaming on JioCinema.