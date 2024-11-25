Aditi Dev Sharma And Sarwar Ahuja Welcome Second Child, A Baby Girl: "She's Fabulous"

Celebrity couple Sarwar Ahuja and Aditi Dev Sharma have welcomed their second child, a baby girl. On Monday, the actress shared a series of snaps from her maternity shoot to announce the arrival of their little one. In the first frame, the couple can be seen facing each other, holding hands, and twinning in white t-shirts and blue denim. Aditi, in a cropped tee, proudly flaunts her baby bump. We can not miss the pregnancy glow on her face. In the next picture, Aditi is wearing a gown with a thigh-high slit, placing both hands on her baby bump, while Sarwar kisses her forehead. The following frame shows the trio – Sarwar, Aditi and their son Sartaaj Ahuja – wearing matching black outfits. Sartaaj kisses his mother's baby bump, and Sarwar kisses Aditi's forehead. Another image features the family, now joined by their pet dog. In this frame, Sartaaj holds a little blackboard reading, “Promoted to big brother.” The last image reveals the baby's gender, as the blackboard in Sartaaj's hand reads, “It's a girl.”

In her elaborate caption, Aditi Dev Sharma wrote, “Dear baby girl, Before you even entered this world, please know you were anticipated, prayed for, loved, cherished, and wanted.. She's here and she's fabulous.. Ur mesmerising baby fragrance, those tiny feet, tiny fragile fingers, sparkling eyes, gu gu's and boo boo's and the aura of ur existence has filled our life with anticipation of funntastic times ahead. Gratitude to the universe to have blessed us the best of both worlds. Love …#grateful.”

Reacting to the post, actor Shakti Arora wrote, “So cute.. congratulations both of you..God bless.” Shraddha Arya commented, “Awwww … yay.. I'm glad I'd have so many friends to compare notes with!!! Congratulations Loveliesssss!!!!!” Karan Grover posted, “Congratulations mummy and daddy and big bhaiyya.” Neeru Bajwa said, “Congratulations.” Many others followed suit.

Sarwar Ahuja and Aditi Dev Sharma reportedly got married in 2014. Aditi has appeared in several Hindi, Punjabi, and Telugu films, including Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Angrej and Babloo. On the other hand, Sarwar Ahuja has been featured in TV shows such as SuperCops Vs Super Villains, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Diya Aur Baati Hum.