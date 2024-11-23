<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 16</i>: <i>I Want To Talk</i> Team Abhishek Bachchan, Shoojit Sircar And Arjun Sen's Reunion

The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati turned out to be a special one when quiz master Amitabh Bachchan was joined by his son Abhishek on set. Junior Bachchan made an appearance on the show to promote his latest release I Want To Talk. He was joined by director Shoojit Sircar and the real Arjun Sen, the man who inspired the film. In the special KBC episode, viewers got to witness a unique conversation between the real and reel versions of Arjun Sen. Shoojit Sircar shared insights into the filmmaking process and Abhishek reflected on how playing this character gave him the chance to connect with a man whose wisdom and life journey profoundly influenced the narrative of I Want to Talk.

Abhishek Bachchan, who is father to her daughter Aaradhya, also shared how being a girl dad helped him connect with Arjun Sen's character. He said, “ This really touched my heart. Shweta Di is your [Amitabh Bachchan] daughter, so you understand this emotion. Aaradhya is my daughter, and Shoojit da has two daughters. We are all 'girl dads,' and we truly understand that emotion."

The actor added, "What resonated with me most was Arjun's promise to his daughter. Despite everything he was going through, he assured her he would fight to be there for her, to dance at her wedding. That unwavering commitment as a father is beyond words."

Abhishek Bachchan also revealed that he didn't hear the script before signing the film but was impressed by Arjun Sen's story alone. He said, "Shoojit da didn't tell me the entire story. He only spoke about Arjun da's life and his journey, and that alone left a lasting impression on me."

Produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works, I Want To Talk also features Johnny Lever, Banita Sandhu, Jayant Kriplani and Ahilya Bamroo in pivotal roles. The film released on November 22.