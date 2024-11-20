Shoojit Sircar On Abhishek Bachchan's <i>I Want To Talk</i> Performance: "I Saw Glimpses Of Irrfan (Khan) In Him"

Shoojit Sircar, who directed Irrfan Khan in Piku, opened up about his sense of loss and grief, followed by his dear friend's death, in an interview with India Today. The director shared he has still not overcome his death. Moreover, when he wrote the script of his upcoming film I Want To Talk, Shoojit Sircar had Irrfan Khan in his mind. On Abhishek Bachchan (who plays the lead character in the film) being told about Shoojit's preference for Irrfan Khan, the Guru actor said there can't be a second one like the late actor. "I told Abhishek that I had Irrfan in mind while I was writing the script. And now that he is not here, Abhishek is somewhere replacing him. He told me that he'd do the best for Irrfan and me. He is Irrfan, there can never be anyone else like him," Shoojit Sircar told the publication.

Abhishek let his acting do the talking and it's doing. During the same conversation, Shoojit Sircar revealed how he saw "glimpses" of Irfaan in him. "Everyone is talking so many things about Abhishek's performance. He did a wonderful job, but I also saw glimpses of Irrfan in him. Once you see the film, you will understand what I am saying. The kind of purity he has brought in through his eyes, it's incredible."

Reflecting upon Irrfan's death, which created a vaccum in his life, Shoojit Sircar said, "I still haven't been able to overcome Irrfan's death. There's a lot of guilt, which completely takes over and I don't know how to solve it. He was supposed to work on my film, but we couldn't. I regularly talk to Babil and Sutapa (Irrfan's son and wife). Babil is even working on our next production. It's really difficult to replace him, and to reconcile that Irrfan is no more."

Produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works, I Want To Talk also features Johnny Lever, Banita Sandhu, Jayant Kriplani and Ahilya Bamroo in important roles. The film is slated to release on November 22.