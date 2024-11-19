<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 16</i>: Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional As Abhishek Talks About Father's Sacrifices

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are undoubtedly one of Bollywood's most iconic father-son duos. Abhishek is all set to appear as a guest on Kaun Banega Crorepati, a game show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. In one of the promos shared by the makers on Instagram, Abhishek talks about the sacrifices fathers make for their children. He recalls how Big B would wake up at 6:30 AM and work tirelessly so that everyone else in the family could wake up around 8-9 AM and lead a comfortable life.

Abhishek Bachchan says, “Paa, I don't know if it's the right thing to say. I hope people don't misunderstand. Lekin aaj humlog yaha baithe hain, raat ke 10 baaj gaye hain, subah 6:30 ko mere pitaji ghar se nikle the taa ki subah 8-9 baje hum aram se jaag sake. Koi zyada baat nahi karte hain ki pitaa apne bachhon ke liye kya kya karte hain kyunki wo chupchap karte hain. [Paa, I do not know if it is the right thing to say. I hope people don't misunderstand. But today, we're sitting here, it is 10 PM, and my father left the house at 6:30 AM so that by 8-9 AM, we could wake up comfortably. People do not often talk about what fathers do for their children because they do it quietly.” After hearing this, Amitabh Bachchan becomes a little emotional and smiles while looking at his son.

The text attached to the video read, “Abhishek ki baato ne kar diya AB ko emotional! [Abhishek's words made AB emotional!]”

In another promo, Abhishek Bachchan reveals the impact of the iconic "7 crore" phrase at home. He shared how, whenever the family sits down for a meal together and someone asks a question, the kids shout "7 crore" in Amitabh Bachchan's signature style. Abhishek also jokes with the audience, playfully telling them that no one will leave until he wins the ₹7 crore cash prize. Amitabh Bachchan, with his characteristic wit, responded in good humour, saying, "Bahut badi galti kardi inko bola kar yahan. [I made such a big mistake by inviting him here.]"

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have shared screen space in movies such as Bunty Aur Babli, Sarkar, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Sarkar Raj and Paa.