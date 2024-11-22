Kaun Banega Crorepati: After Skipping Daughter Aaradhya's Birthday Bash, Abhishek Bachchan Opens Up About Being A "Girl Dad"

The latest Kaun Banega Crorepati episode was a special one for our favourite quiz master Amitabh Bachchan. After all, he welcomed his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, and director Shoojit Sircar on the show. They came to promote the film I Want To Talk. During the show, Abhishek spoke about his equation with his superstar father. The actor also mentioned his daughter Aaradhya, who celebrated her 13th birthday on November 21. He said, “ This really touched my heart. Shweta Di is your [Amitabh Bachchan] daughter, so you understand this emotion. Aaradhya is my daughter, and Shoojit da has two daughters. We are all 'girl dads,' and we truly understand that emotion." Abhishek, who played the role of a man [Arjun Sen] who had only 100 days to live, added, "What resonated with me most was Arjun's promise to his daughter. Despite everything he was going through, he assured her he would fight to be there for her, to dance at her wedding. That unwavering commitment as a father is beyond words." FYI: Arjun Sen had promised his daughter that he would dance at her wedding. Meanwhile, Abhishek's comment on Aaradhya came at a time when things are reportedly not going well between him and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan also spoke about the time when Shoojti Sircar narrated the story to him. He said, "Shoojit da didn't tell me the entire story. He only spoke about Arjun da's life and his journey, and that alone left a lasting impression on me."

But did you know Shoojit Sircar wanted to do the film with Irrfan? Yes, the director revealed it recently during an interview with India Today.

"I told Abhishek that I had Irrfan in mind while I was writing the script. And now that he is not here, Abhishek is somewhere replacing him. He told me that he'd do the best for Irrfan and me. He is Irrfan, there can never be anyone else like him," he said.

Shoojti Sircar added that he saw glimpses of Irrfan in Abhishek Bachchan.

"Everyone is talking so many things about Abhishek's performance. He did a wonderful job, but I also saw glimpses of Irrfan in him. Once you see the film, you will understand what I am saying. The kind of purity he has brought in through his eyes, it's incredible."

I Want To Talk has been backed by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works. Johnny Lever, Banita Sandhu, Jayant Kriplani and Ahilya Bamroo are also part of the film.