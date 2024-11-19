<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 16</i>: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Deets On A Unique Tear-Operated Clock

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, often fills us in with interesting details about the world. In one of the recent episodes dropped by the makers on Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan shared a unique feature about a particular clock with a contestant. As per the veteran star, he came across the incredible clock during one of his travel escapades and was surprised by the way it operated. Amitabh Bachchan said, “Ek hum sangrahalay mei gaye thhe. Ek ghari hai. Ghari aap dekhenge toh lagega nahi ki ghari hai. Ek insaan ki murti baani hai, udhar se thodi der ke baad, ek aankh mei se ek aansu nikalta hai. Phir haath mei jayega, phir hath ka thoda wajan badega toh neeche jayega. Aisa jaa karke ek aur jagah par padhta hai woh ansu. Phir kuch aur ek jantra ghumata hai, tab jaakar ke woh 1 sec hota hai. (I once went to a museum where there was a clock. After seeing it, you would not believe that it is a clock. A human statue is built there and after some time a tear rolls down its cheek. Then, the tear travels to the statue's hand, increases the weight and then flows further below. Next, the tear traverses to another place, rotates a machine and only then the clock records 1 second.)" It seems that Amitabh Bachchan was talking about the Pavillon de l'Horloge in Paris, France. This architectural marvel is located inside the Louvre Palace.

Earlier this month, Varun Dhawan attended Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 as a special guest. During the show, the actor revealed that he was intimidated by Amitabh Bachchan in his childhood years. “When I was young, you had invited me over for a meal during Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. I was about to start eating, but you were just sitting there, staring at me. I didn't know whether to eat or not. I thought I might have done something wrong with the cutlery. Then Jaya ji (Jaya Bachchan) said, 'That's just how he is. He's not looking at you; he's lost in his own thoughts. Go ahead and eat,” shared the actor. Click here to read the full story.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.