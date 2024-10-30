Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: When Varun Dhawan Was Intimidated By Amitabh Bachchan

Varun Dhawan recently made an appearance on the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. The actor, who is gearing up for the release of his web series Citadel: Honey Bunny, attended the show with directors Raj and DK. During the conversation with Amitabh Bachchan, Varun recalled a childhood incident when he was intimidated by the veteran actor. In a promo shared by the makers, Varun can be heard saying, “Jab main chota tha aapne ghar pe bulaya tha bhojan ke liye, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ke waqt. Main khane ke liye ja raha tha par aap aise hi baith ke mujhe ghoor rahe the. Mujhe laga main khana khau ya nahi, maine kuch galat kar liya cutlery ke sath. Phir Jaya ji (Jaya Bachchan) ne bola ki vo aise hi karte hain. Vo tumhe nahi dekh rahe, vo kuch or soch rahe hai. Tum khana khao. [When I was young, you had invited me over for a meal during Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. I was about to start eating, but you were just sitting there, staring at me. I didn't know whether to eat or not. I thought I might have done something wrong with the cutlery. Then Jaya ji said, 'That's just how he is. He's not looking at you; he's lost in his own thoughts. Go ahead and eat.']”

This is not all. Varun Dhawan also impressed Amitabh Bachchan with his dancing skills. In another promo, the actor said, “Hum aapke itne bade fan hai..aapka koi gaana baje aur aisa ho he nahi sakta hai ke hame pata nahi ho. [I am a big fan of you...It is impossible for one of your songs to play without me instantly recognising it.].” Then, Varun moved on to show off his dancing skills on the song Khaike Paan Banaras Wala from Don. Varun also did the hook steps of Shava Shava from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

After Citadel: Honey Bunny, Varun Dhawan will be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari opposite Janhvi Kapoor. He also has Border 2 lined up. The movie also features Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh.