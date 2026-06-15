'Sanchita Ugale Had No Godfather, Progressed On Own Merit': Grandfather

Sanchita Ugale's grandfather, Gopinath, became emotional while speaking to the media following her death.

The 22-year-old actor died by suicide on June 14.

Speaking about Sanchita's journey, her grandfather said she had achieved everything through her own efforts and determination. He said, "She was an extremely talented girl. She had progressed on her own merit and through her hard work. She did not have a godfather."

Struggling to come to terms with her death, he said the family was unable to understand what she had been going through mentally.

"What she was going through mentally at that time, what the real issue was... because she had no disputes with anyone. Nobody ever spoke ill of her. Nothing was lacking in her life. She had achieved everything through her own efforts. She was a very capable girl. She had made a big name for herself across our entire taluka and Ahmednagar district."

He also recalled how Sanchita became widely recognised for her portrayal of Pooja in the TV serial Saajan Ghar, saying many people knew her better by the character's name than by her own.

"People who watched her television serials knew her by the name 'Pooja'. She became so popular through that character that people across the Ahmednagar district would call her Pooja. Whenever I went somewhere and told people she was my granddaughter, all our relatives and acquaintances across the taluka and district knew her only as 'Pooja'. Hardly anyone there recognised her as Sanchita. Everyone knew her by the name Pooja, which was her character's name in the serial."

Overcome with grief, he admitted, "It is very painful. Why she did this, only God knows what was going on in her mind. It is completely beyond our understanding."

When asked whether a lack of work could have been a reason behind her distress, he said, "No, she had work as well."

About Sanchita Ugale's Death

According to police officials, the incident took place on June 14 at Sanchita's residence in Sai Santoshi Building in Aachole Village, Nalasopara East.

Assistant Police Inspector Vinod Bagh of Achole Police Station said that Sanchita had locked herself inside her bedroom and allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan using a saree between 7 pm and 7:30 pm.

Family members and local residents rushed her to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and carried out the necessary procedures.

An inquest report was prepared before the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Based on a complaint filed by her father, Machhindra Ugale, Achole Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on June 15.

Authorities are investigating the matter from all possible angles, and further inquiries are underway.

She gained recognition for portraying Diya Tandon in Zee TV's long-running show Kumkum Bhagya.

Apart from Kumkum Bhagya, she was also seen as Ruchita Jaitley in Wagle Ki Duniya.

She later played the lead role of Sukoon opposite Sorab Bedi in Dangal TV's Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

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