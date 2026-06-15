Jimmy Kimmel’s Latest Salvo On Donald Trump’s 80th birthday: An Epstein Birthday Card 

Jimmy Kimmel doesn't miss a single opportunity to roast Donald Trump. The late-night host and longtime Trump critic marked the US president's 80th birthday with a pointed social media jab, adding another chapter to their long-running public feud.

On Sunday, Kimmel shared a satirical birthday card on Instagram that appeared to mimic a controversial card allegedly sent by Trump to disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on his 50th birthday in 2003.

“Happy 80th Donald! A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday and may every day be another wonderful secret,” the parody card read. Kimmel captioned the post, “Happy #80,” and tagged Trump's official Instagram account.

The spoof closely resembled the alleged Epstein birthday card, but with several notable changes. Kimmel replaced Epstein's name with Trump's and swapped the original illustration of a slender female silhouette with a caricature seemingly mocking the president's physique.

What Is The Invitation Card Issue?

Donald Trump allegedly sent the card to Epstein, who was found dead in his jail cell on August 10, 2019, at New York City's Metropolitan Correctional Center, back in 2003.

The original card came under scrutiny after it was first reported by The Wall Street Journal in July 2025. Instead of a direct message, the original card was structured as a fictional dialogue between “Donald” and “Jeffrey.”

The card begins with a line credited to “Voice Over” that reads, “There must be more to life than having everything.”

Donald then states, “Yes, there is, but I won't tell you what it is,” noting that “we have certain things in common, Jeffrey,” and that “enigmas never age, have you noticed that?”

To that, Jeffrey replies, “As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you."

The message ended with the line: “A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

The White House has repeatedly denied Trump's connection with the card. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt took to X (formerly Twitter) in September and stated, “As I have said all along, it's very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it. President Trump's legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation.”

Trump initially filed a $10 billion lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal and two reporters in July. Although a federal judge dismissed the case in April, Trump refiled the lawsuit the following month, adding the newspaper's parent company Dow Jones, media mogul Rupert Murdoch and News Corp CEO Robert Thomson to the complaint.

Kimmel has frequently referenced Trump's alleged connections to Epstein, who was charged with sex trafficking minors in federal court the year he died, during his monologues and social media posts.

Jimmy Kimmel And Donald Trump's Feud Continues

The comedian has frequently targeted Trump and his administration in his comedy routines for years. Kimmel's feud with Trump intensified in 2025 following a controversial monologue about the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. During the segment, Kimmel criticized what he described as the “MAGA gang” and mocked Trump's reaction to “a four-year-old mourns a goldfish.”

The remarks drew backlash from FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, who condemned Kimmel's comments and suggested there could be repercussions.

Shortly afterwards, Nexstar Media Group temporarily suspended broadcasts of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, though ABC restored the show less than a week later on September 23, 2025.

Since then, Kimmel has continued to target Trump in his nightly monologues, while the president has regularly responded with criticism on social media, ensuring that their public feud remains firmly in the spotlight.