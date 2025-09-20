Advertisement
Over 100 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threats, Later Declared 'Hoax'

Read Time: 2 mins
Bomb disposal squads and police teams were rushed to the campuses. (Representational)
  • More than 100 schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Saturday morning
  • The emails were sent by a group named Terrorizers111, who sent similar threats previously
  • Bomb disposal squads and police teams checked schools including DPS Dwarka and others
New Delhi:

More than 100 schools in the national capital received bomb threats on Saturday morning, which were later declared 'hoax' after thorough checking, officials said.

The e-mail received at 6.10 am on Saturday came from a group, which called itself 'Terrorizers111'. The group had earlier also sent similar e-mails to schools, sources in the police said.

The subject of the e-mail mentioned "Bombs Placed in Your Building - "React or Face the Disaster." Officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said that they received information about 10 schools, including Delhi Public School (DPS) in Dwarka, Krishna Model Public School, Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, CRPF Public School in Dwarka, and Mata Vidya Devi Public School in Najafgarh.

However, after thorough checking of the premises, they were declared a hoax, the official added.

Bomb disposal squads and police teams were rushed to the campuses.

Students and staff members were evacuated as a precautionary measure, officials said.

"We have thoroughly checked the campuses. Nothing suspicious has been found," a senior police officer said.

Authorities are probing the source of the threats and whether they were part of a coordinated attempt to create panic, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Delhi School Bomb Blast, Delhi School Bomb Hoax, Delhi School Bomb News
