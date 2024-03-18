3 Children Among 8 Killed In Pakistani Air Strikes In Afghanistan

Border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have risen since Taliban seized power (Representational)

Eight people were killed, including three children, on Monday in Pakistani air strikes in border regions of Afghanistan, a Taliban government spokesperson said, condemning the attack as a violation of sovereignty.

At "around 3:00 am (2230 GMT), Pakistani aircraft bombarded civilian homes" in Khost and Paktika provinces near the border with Pakistan, spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement.

"In Paktika province, six people, including three women and three children, were killed," he said, adding that two women were killed in Khost.

The Taliban government "strongly condemns these attacks and calls this reckless action a violation of and an attack on Afghanistan's sovereignty", he added.

Border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have risen since the Taliban government seized power in 2021, with Islamabad claiming terrorist groups are carrying out regular attacks from the neighbouring country.

