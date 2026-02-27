China Calls For Afghanistan, Pakistan To Show Restraint, Reach Ceasefire

China on Friday called on Pakistan and Afghanistan to work out a ceasefire while expressing concern over the escalation of the conflict between the two countries.

China is closely following the developments of the situation in the conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here, responding to questions on the current conflict between the two countries.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are close neighbours, and both are neighbouring countries of China. As a neighbour and friend, China is deeply concerned about the escalation of the conflict and deeply saddened by the casualties caused by the conflict, Mao said.

She said China supports combating all forms of terrorism and calls on both sides to exercise calm and restraint, properly resolve their differences and disputes through dialogue and consultation, and realise a ceasefire as soon as possible to avoid more suffering.

The de-escalation serves the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples and will help uphold peace and stability in the region, she said.

She also said China has been mediating between the two countries through its own channels and stands ready to continue to play a constructive role in de-escalating the situation and improving relations between the two countries, Mao said.

In response to a question on whether China is considering evacuating Chinese nationals and companies from Pakistan and Afghanistan or suspending relevant flights due to the fierce cross-border clashes between the two countries, Mao said, "We are closely following the development of the situation and will provide necessary assistance to Chinese nationals in need." China maintains close ties with Pakistan and Afghanistan through a tripartite mechanism, conducting periodic meetings to iron out differences over Islamabad's repeated allegations against Kabul of hosting Pakistan's extremist groups, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Baloch Liberation Army.

The Afghan Taliban firmly reject the allegations of harbouring Pakistani extremists and blame the Pakistani army's aggressive actions, including airstrikes on Kabul, for the escalation of the conflict.

