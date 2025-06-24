'Aggressor' To 'Peacemaker' In 2 Days: Trump And The Iran-Israel Thriller

Genius or Joker? Or the other joker who changes fortunes in a card game. If the 12-day Israel-Iran conflict is a tale of surprises, its protagonist is none other than US President Donald Trump. Two days ago, Trump shocked the world by bombing Iran and sparked fears of a global conflict. His detractors blamed him for dragging the US into a war, something he has often accused his predecessors of. Others mocked his Nobel Peace Prize aspirations.

Today, the Republican leader is bragging about a lead role in the Middle East ceasefire.

Teases Peace, Turns And Strikes

On June 19, the White House said Trump would decide on the US joining the conflict within two weeks. Two days later, the US' B-2 Bombers had struck nuclear facilities in Iran. According to reports, the strike plan was already in the works when Trump issued a two-week deadline, prompting the adversary to drop its guard. In fact, few people in the White House knew of the strike beforehand. US Vice President JD Vance made a telling remark. Responding to a media query on when Trump made the decision, he said, "I don't know that any of us knew exactly when the President made the decision, except for the President himself." Trump, reports said, flooded officials with questions during the planning for the strike and kept stressing that he could abort it anytime.

Op Midnight Hammer: A Show Of Strength

Despite its calibrated nature, Operation Midnight Hammer amply showcased Washington's defence supremacy, sending a strong message to its global rivals. The US deployed its B-2 Bombers, unmatched for their stealth capabilities and firepower. These bombers dropped GBU-57 Bunker Busters, a 13,000-kg bomb that can penetrate up to 200 feet underground. Besides air power, the US also displayed its naval strength, with its submarines launching 30 Tomahawk cruise missiles to target Iranian targets. These high-end missiles can change targets in-flight through satellite communications and also provide battle damage information. All in all, the Operation Midnight Hammer was a show of strength -- and stealth -- and reinforced Washington's perception as a formidable fighting force. And Trump achieved this while ensuring zero damage to the US.

Providing Exit Ramp To Iran

Following the US airstrikes in Iran, Trump called Iran the "bully of the Middle East" and said Tehran must "make peace", failing which future attacks would be "far greater and a lot easier". But Washington knew conflict would not help the US geopolitically or Trump politically. Trump knew Tehran would need an exit ramp to step off the escalation path without losing popular domestic support. Hence, after Iran struck the US base in Qatar -- interestingly, after a warning -- Trump decided not to strike back. The US President put out a telling post. "I am pleased to report that NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done," he said. Shortly after, he announced a ceasefire pact between Tel Aviv and Tehran. In short, Trump showcased US military capabilities, struck Iran's nuclear bases and then claimed to have brokered peace -- without losing a single American soldier.

A Nobel Wish

Trump has long eyed a Nobel Peace Prize and has lamented that he wouldn't get it "no matter what I do". Earlier this year, the US President had claimed to have brokered peace between India and Pakistan during the conflict following the Pahalgam terror attack. While Pakistan has thanked the US for stepping in, India made it clear that it has never and would never accept mediation, that the ceasefire followed Islamabad's request for a truce. Recently, Trump posted on Truth Social, "No, I won't get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do, including Russia/Ukraine, and Israel/Iran, whatever those outcomes may be, but the people know, and that's all that matters to me!"

And now, within 48 hours, he has triggered global fears over oil supply by bombing Iran, and then calmed the apprehensions by announcing a ceasefire. Will throwing up one surprise after another take the US President closer to a Nobel? If the ceasefire in the Middle East eventually holds, Trump has bragging rights.