Mohammad Raad, Head Of Hezbollah's Political Wing, Killed In Israeli Strikes

Mohammad Raad, chief of Hezbollah's parliamentary faction has been killed in Israerli strikes in Lebanon's capital Beirut and other Southern regions. Raad was one of the top remaining functionaries of Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon. He was appointed by Hassan Nasrallah, also killed in Israeli strikes, as his personal spokesperson multiple times.

In a tit-for-tat attack, the Israeli military launched strikes on Lebanon on Monday after Tehran-backed Hezbollah fired missiles and drones in retaliation for the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The Israeli military said that "in response to Hezbollah's projectile fire Israeli forces had begun striking targets of the Hezbollah terrorist organisation across Lebanon".

Lebanese militant group Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it fired rockets and drones "in retaliation for the pure blood of... Ayatollah Imam Sayyid Ali al-Husseini Khamenei... and in defence of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the repeated Israeli attacks".

The Israeli military said it intercepted a projectile launched from Lebanon, while others landed in open areas of the country, reported news agency Reuters.

People fled on foot and by car in Beirut, clogging the roads, after the series of strikes began around 2:40 am.

This is the first attack claimed by Hezbollah on Israel since a November 2024 ceasefire agreement aimed at ending a year of war between the two sides.

"From 4am, November 27, 2024 forward, the Government of Lebanon will prevent Hezbollah and all other armed groups in the territory of Lebanon from carrying out any operations against Israel, and Israel will not carry out any offensive military operations against Lebanese targets, including civilian, military or other state targets, in the territory of Lebanon by land, air or sea," the ceasefire agreement read.

Israel has since carried out regular strikes on Lebanon, which it usually says have targeted the militant group.