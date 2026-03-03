From Attack On US Embassy To Fighter Jet Crashing, 5 Most Shocking Moments Of US-Iran Conflict

The US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran on February 28, targeting nuclear sites, missile facilities and leadership in Tehran. The attacks that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several commanders were followed by retaliatory strikes on Western military bases and civilian buildings in ally states. From a fighter jet crashing to drone strikes, the escalating conflict has led to several dramatic incidents. LIVE Updates

Here are five shocking moments from the clashes so far:

1) US Embassy in Riyadh Attack: The US Embassy in Riyadh was struck by Iranian drones early on Tuesday morning, with no injuries reported. According to reports, a loud blast was heard at the embassy, with visible flames. Black smoke was seen rising over Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter, which houses foreign missions.

2) Drone attack at Bahrain high-rise: Another shocking video emerged from Manama, Bahrain, where a drones, reported to be Itan's Shahed, smashed into the upper floors of the Era Views Tower. According to CNN, the residential high-rise is roughly a mile from a US Navy base.

3) Attack at Dubai's iconic Palm Jumeirah: A suicide drone struck Dubai's iconic Palm Jumeirah, a man-made archipelago in the Gulf that has hundreds of luxury villas and hotels. "Dubai authorities confirm that an incident occurred in a building in the Palm Jumeirah area. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately, and the site has been secured. Dubai Civil Defence has confirmed that the resulting fire is now under control," said the Dubai Media Office.

4) Missile strike in Doha: Qatar's capital, Doha, was also attacked. A viral video showed a missile falling on the ground and exploding, with panicked civilians seen running away from the flames and smoke.

5) Jet crashed in Kuwait: Video of an American fighter jet spiralling towards the ground went viral. "Several US warplanes crashed this morning. Confirming that all crew members survived," said a spokesperson for Kuwait's defence ministry. "Authorities immediately initiated search and rescue operations, evacuating the crews and transporting them to a hospital for medical evaluation and treatment. Their condition is stable."

The conflict has resulted in casualties and heightened tensions in the region.