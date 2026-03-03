From Attack On US Embassy To Fighter Jet Crashing, 5 Most Shocking Moments Of US-Iran Conflict

- US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran targeting nuclear and missile sites
- Iranian drones attacked the US Embassy in Riyadh with no reported injuries
- A drone hit a residential high-rise near a US Navy base in Manama, Bahrain
The US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran on February 28, targeting nuclear sites, missile facilities and leadership in Tehran. The attacks that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several commanders were followed by retaliatory strikes on Western military bases and civilian buildings in ally states. From a fighter jet crashing to drone strikes, the escalating conflict has led to several dramatic incidents. LIVE Updates
Here are five shocking moments from the clashes so far:
1) US Embassy in Riyadh Attack: The US Embassy in Riyadh was struck by Iranian drones early on Tuesday morning, with no injuries reported. According to reports, a loud blast was heard at the embassy, with visible flames. Black smoke was seen rising over Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter, which houses foreign missions.
Plumes of smoke emerge from the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia— Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) March 3, 2026
Follow https://t.co/B3zXG74hnU pic.twitter.com/up9jEWFRyj
2) Drone attack at Bahrain high-rise: Another shocking video emerged from Manama, Bahrain, where a drones, reported to be Itan's Shahed, smashed into the upper floors of the Era Views Tower. According to CNN, the residential high-rise is roughly a mile from a US Navy base.
CNN地理定位并核实的视频显示，伊朗“沙赫德”无人机袭击了巴林多处地点。巴林是美国海军第五舰队的驻地。其中一段视频最初由开源研究组织 Faytuks 分享，画面显示一架“沙赫德”无人机击中位于麦纳麦的 Era Views Tower高层楼层。这是一栋住宅高楼，距离美国海军基地约一英里。事后画面显示该建筑被浓烟 pic.twitter.com/Ebx55eUpcy— 极光 (@Aurora107E) February 28, 2026
3) Attack at Dubai's iconic Palm Jumeirah: A suicide drone struck Dubai's iconic Palm Jumeirah, a man-made archipelago in the Gulf that has hundreds of luxury villas and hotels. "Dubai authorities confirm that an incident occurred in a building in the Palm Jumeirah area. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately, and the site has been secured. Dubai Civil Defence has confirmed that the resulting fire is now under control," said the Dubai Media Office.
🚨🇮🇷🇦🇪 Palm Jumeirah, Dubai just got hit.— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 28, 2026
One of the most recognizable man-made structures on earth. Luxury hotels. Thousands of residents. Global icon.
Iran just struck a tourist destination. This is no longer about military targets.pic.twitter.com/yplJvIwn04 https://t.co/6zMqAsKNyu
4) Missile strike in Doha: Qatar's capital, Doha, was also attacked. A viral video showed a missile falling on the ground and exploding, with panicked civilians seen running away from the flames and smoke.
Don't know what's more insane here: the footage of the missile falling from the sky in Doha, Qatar, or the fact that the guy flips the camera around to get a reaction shot for the gram 💀🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/NDCWzKsEJD— Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) February 28, 2026
5) Jet crashed in Kuwait: Video of an American fighter jet spiralling towards the ground went viral. "Several US warplanes crashed this morning. Confirming that all crew members survived," said a spokesperson for Kuwait's defence ministry. "Authorities immediately initiated search and rescue operations, evacuating the crews and transporting them to a hospital for medical evaluation and treatment. Their condition is stable."
#BREAKING | US fighter jet crashes in Kuwait: Iran's big claim— NDTV (@ndtv) March 2, 2026
NDTV World's @VishalV054 joins @GaurieD with more details#IsraelIranConflict pic.twitter.com/t99lR9AJrP
The conflict has resulted in casualties and heightened tensions in the region.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world