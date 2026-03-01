"Cheers": Woman Who Lit Cigarette With Burning Khamenei Photo On His Death

A woman, who went viral after a video showed her relighting her cigarette with a flaming picture of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has reacted to the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader in the US and Israeli airstrikes.

In a post on X on Sunday, the woman, who uses the pseudonym Morticia Addams, posted a video of herself taking a party at an anti-Iran regime rally in Canada, where she is based.

"I said we'd dance on your grave, didn't I?" the woman, who describes herself as an Iranian refugee, wrote.

In a separate post, she was seen "cheering to mooshali's pathetic death".

"As the president (Donald) Trump said, 'He died like a rat,'" she said.

Cheers to mooshali's pathetic death 🥂

As the president Trump said “He died like a rat 🐀” pic.twitter.com/LeV6mdX581 — Morticia Addams 🇮🇷 (@melianouss) March 1, 2026

Addams had gone viral in January, when a video showed her setting fire to an A4 picture of Khamenei and using it to re-spark the cigarette in her mouth.

How about the video pic.twitter.com/A5L6JO22mq — Morticia Addams 🇮🇷 (@melianouss) January 9, 2026

The video became one of the defining images of the biggest anti-government demonstrations in years in Iran.

She has said she doesn't use her real name for safety reasons after what she describes as a harrowing journey from being a dissident in Iran, where she says she was arrested and abused, to safety in Turkey.

She has now reportedly obtained a student visa for Canada and lives in Toronto.

Khamenei Killed In US, Israeli Strikes

Ali Khamenei, 86, was killed on Saturday after the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Khamenei's compound in Tehran had been destroyed.

Iranian media said Khamenei's daughter, grandchild, son-in-law, and daughter-in-law were also killed in the strikes.

Israel said about 200 fighter jets had completed the largest flying mission in its history, hitting 500 targets throughout Iran.

Iran called the strikes unprovoked and illegal and launched missiles at Israel and at least seven other countries, including Gulf states that host American bases.