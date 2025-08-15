Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge Skip Red Fort Celebrations, BJP Hits Out

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and party leader Mallikarjun Kharge skipped the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on Friday, sparking speculation about the reason behind their absence.

There was no official statement from the opposition party or the two leaders but sources suggested Mr Gandhi gave the event a miss after he was upset with the seating arrangement last year.

The two leaders extended their greetings to all citizens by paying tribute to the country's freedom fighters on social media. "This freedom, achieved through the sacrifices of great freedom fighters, is a resolve to build an India where justice rests on the foundation of truth and equality, and every heart is filled with respect and brotherhood. It is the duty of all of us to protect the pride and honor of this precious heritage. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!" Mr Gandhi said.

Mr Kharge said: "Independence Day is a solemn occasion to rededicate ourselves to values of Freedom, Justice, Equality and Fraternity, cherished by our Democracy."

Mr Kharge attended the Independence Day celebrations at the Congress party headquarters and Mr Gandhi at Indira Bhawan, in the Capital.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, however, took a swipe at Mr Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, over his absence at the event.

"Congress spokesperson in tv debate with me just now confirmed that 'LoP' Rahul Gandhi skipped 15th August Program at Red Fort. This was a national celebration but sadly Lover of Pakistan Rahul Gandhi - in Modi virodh does Desh & Sena Virodh! Shameful behaviour. Is this Sanvidhan and Sena ka Samman?" he said in a post on X.

Last year, a controversy erupted during the Independence Day celebrations when Mr Gandhi, who enjoys the status of a Cabinet minister, sat in the second last row - in a departure from tradition and protocol - for the programme at the Red Fort.

The Opposition called the allocation of the seat to the Congress MP an insult to the people, even as the Defence Ministry, which organised the event, argued that the arrangement was tweaked to accommodate Olympians on the premises.

As per the protocol, the Leader of Opposition is seated in the front row during ceremonial events. Last year, that row was occupied by then Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Amit Shah and S Jaishankar among others.

Mr Gandhi was seen seated in the fifth row, behind the Indian Olympic medalists. Star Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh, and hockey players, including Indian Captain Harmanpreet Singh and goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, were seated ahead of him.

Sources in the Defence Ministry said the seating arrangement at ceremonial events follows a table of precedence and protocol. "This year, it was decided to honour the Olympic Games medal winners. It may be noted that some Union Ministers were also seated behind the Olympic Games medal winners," a source said.

The explanation was, however, shredded by the Congress. Congress leader KC Venugopal said the explanation did not "cut much ice". "While Olympians deserve every bit of respect, I wonder how Cabinet Ministers like Amit Shah or Nirmala Sitharaman ji get front row seats ahead of them," he said.