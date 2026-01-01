Forces Of Hate Behind Recent Attacks On Kashmiris: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi has expressed deep concern over the recent spate of attacks on Kashmiris in various parts of the country. The Congress leader blamed the "politics of hate" for these incidents and accused the ruling party of supporting forces that have unleashed a "reign of terror" against minorities and marginalised groups.

In a strongly worded letter to the Jammu & Kashmir Students Association (JKSA), the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament stated that the politics of hate has not only corroded institutions but has also torn the nation's social fabric.

"I am deeply concerned by the recent spate of violent attacks on our Kashmiri brothers. The politics of hate has not only corroded institutions but torn our social fabric," Gandhi wrote in the letter addressed to Nasir Khuehami, President of the JKSA.

According to Khuehami, he had recently met with Rahul Gandhi and written to him regarding the wave of attacks on Kashmiri students and shawl sellers across the country. In the letter, Gandhi targeted forces he claimed are backed by the current government.

"Forces which are tacitly and overtly supported by the ruling dispensation have unleashed a reign of terror against minorities and marginalised groups," the letter read.

The Congress leader assured the association that his party would fight against hate and continue to condemn violence in all its forms.

"The Congress party strongly condemns violence in all its forms and will continue to fight hate. I extend my solidarity to the victims and their families who have endured unimaginable pain. I will continue to fight for their right to live with dignity," the letter continued.

Khuehami thanked Gandhi for his solidarity and called for the equal protection of every citizen.

"At a time when many families feel vulnerable and anxious, such solidarity and reassurance carry deep meaning. Our collective responsibility remains to ensure justice, safety, and equal protection for every citizen, so that no one lives in fear or feels like a stranger in their own country," Khuehami said.