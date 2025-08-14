7 Top Military Officers To Be Awarded For Op Sindoor On August 15: Sources To NDTV

Seven top military officers will be honoured with gallantry medals for their valour during Operation Sindoor on Independence Day, sources on Thursday said, adding that four Indian Air Force (IAF) officers will be awarded the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal - the country's highest wartime distinguished service decoration.

The Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal was last distributed to the IAF after the Kargil war. The award is a war-time equivalent of the Param Vishisht Seva Medal that is given for distinguished service of the most exceptional order.

Sources confirmed to NDTV that besides the four IAF officers, two army officers and one navy officer will be honoured during the August 15 celebrations.

Under Operation Sindoor, India targeted terrorist and military facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir from May 7 to 10 in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists, including one Nepali citizen.

Earlier in the day, the Border Security Force (BSF) announced gallantry medals for 16 personnel for their "conspicuous bravery" and "unmatched valour" during Operation Sindoor. The paramilitary force is tasked with guarding the India-Pakistan border along the western flank of the country.

"This Independence Day, 16 Brave Seema Praharis (border guards) are being awarded Gallantry Medals for their conspicuous bravery & unmatched valour, for being resolute & steadfast during the Ops Sindoor. The medals are a testament to the Nation's faith & trust reposed in India's First Line of Defence: The Border Security Force," the BSF said in a social media post.

Among the medal winners are a deputy commandant rank officer, two assistant commandants, and an inspector.