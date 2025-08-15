"United By Shared Vision": US Extends Independence Day Wishes To India

The United States on Friday extended wishes to India on its 79th Independence Day and said the "historic ties" between Washington and New Delhi are "consequential and far-reaching." In a statement, US State Secretary Marco Rubio stressed that America shares a vision for a more peaceful, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific region with India and said the ties between the two nations will rise to modern challenges.

"On behalf of the United States, I extend our congratulations and warm wishes to the people of India as they celebrate their Independence Day on August 15. The historic relationship between the world's largest democracy and the world's oldest democracy is consequential and far-reaching," the statement read.

"Our two countries are united by our shared vision for a more peaceful, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific region. Our partnership spans industries, promotes innovation, pushes the boundaries of critical and emerging technologies, and extends into space," he added.

He said, working together, the United States and India will rise to the modern challenges of today and ensure a brighter future for both our countries.

Ties between India and the United States have been tense since US President Donald Trump slapped 50 per cent tariffs on Indian imports in retaliation for India's purchase of Russian oil. India's response was swift and terse. A government spokesperson said the US' 'targeting' of India over Russian oil imports is "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable".

New Delhi has denied Trump's claim of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan during May's Operation Sindoor, and several experts believe America's punitive measures stem from New Delhi's firm stand on the matter.