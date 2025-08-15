Advertisement
"Maha Kumbh's Success Is Testimony To Strength Of India": PM Modi

PM Modi said at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, we saw how the vibrancy of India is lived.

"Maha Kumbh's Success Is Testimony To Strength Of India": PM Modi
PM Modi said Maha Kumbh saw the vibrancy of India coming alive.
  • Prime Minister Modi praised Maha Kumbh's success as a sign of India's strength
  • Maha Kumbh displayed India's vibrancy with millions united in one effort
  • The event demonstrated India's diversity through its many languages
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the success of Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj as a testimony to the strength of India.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on the occasion of country's 79th Independence Day, PM Modi said Maha Kumbh saw the vibrancy of India coming alive.

"At Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, we saw how the vibrancy of India is lived. Crores of people at one place, one thought, one life, one effort... it is a great wonder for the world," he said.

"The success of Maha Kumbh is a testimony to the strength of India. Our country is filled with the vibrancy of languages..," the PM said.

Maha Kumbh, a mega-religious event organised every 12 years, was held in Prayagraj from January 13 and continued for 45 days. Over 62 crore pilgrims took a holy dip at the Sangam this Maha Kumbh.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

