Latest In PM Modi's 'Carplomacy' Series: A Ride With Netanyahu In Israel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last night posted on X a photograph in which he is seen sharing a car with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. The caption read: "After my Knesset address, PM Netanyahu and I are on the way to an exhibition which showcases strides made in the world of technology."

The photograph, in which the two leaders are smiling, reflects an informal equation between the two and is the latest shot in the Prime Minister's 'carplomacy' series.

Breaking protocol for visits by heads of states, Prime Minister Modi has often shared cars with world leaders. This reflects his personal bond with them, and the friendly ties between India and other countries.

The 'carplomacy' goes back to 2014 when, during a visit to the US, Prime Minister Modi travelled with then US President Barack Obama in the US Presidential state car, 'The Beast'.

More recently, Prime Minister Modi hitched a ride with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Aurus Senat, the Russian state car, on two occasions -- at the Shanghai Cooperation Summit at Tianjing in China in September last year and during Putin's visit to India in December. In October last year, the Prime Minister shared a ride with his UK counterpart Keir Starmer.

And earlier this month, Prime Minister and French President Emmanuel Macron travelled in the same car to the India-France Innovation Forum in Mumbai. Also, Prime Minister Modi shared a car ride with Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, following his arrival in Malaysia during a two-day visit. The two leaders shared a ride to community event in Kuala Lumpur. Last month, the Prime Minister travelled in the same car with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during his visit to India.

Another instance of the Prime Minister's 'carplomacy' was in display when he went to receive UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Delhi airport earlier this month. And in a warm gesture during the Prime Minister's visit to Jordan in December, Jordanian Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II drove to the Jordan Museum.