New Technique Could Stop Chemo-Related Hair Loss, Offering Hope To Cancer Patients

A promising new method may offer hope to cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy who want to retain their hair. Researchers at Sheffield Hallam University have identified a powerful combination of scalp cooling and antioxidant treatment that significantly reduces hair loss. Scalp cooling, already used through "cold caps", restricts blood flow to the scalp, reducing the amount of chemotherapy drugs reaching hair follicles.

The new study found that cooling the scalp to an optimal temperature of 18 degrees Celsius can effectively prevent follicle damage. Additionally, applying antioxidant-rich lotions-some ingredients found in red grapes-further boosts the protective effect. This dual approach has been described by researchers as a "milestone" in preserving hair during cancer treatment and could revolutionise patient care in oncology clinics.

Dr Nik Georgopoulos, associate professor of cell biology at Sheffield Hallam, described hair loss as "the face of cancer".

"Our findings suggest that the combination of cooling and antioxidants could be a game-changer in preventing chemotherapy-induced hair loss and could make a real difference to the lives of cancer patients worldwide."

"It highlights the potential for a more effective and accessible solution to a common and highly distressing side effect of cancer treatment. By improving the quality of life for these patients, this method represents a significant advancement in supportive cancer care," he said.

Researchers published their findings in Frontiers in Pharmacology, where they isolated hair follicles from the scalp and grew them in a lab setting.

The team then treated these follicles with chemotherapy and discovered that cooling the cells helped protect them from damage, according to Dr Georgopoulos.

According to a news release by Sheffield Hallam University, approximately 65% of people undergoing chemotherapy experience hair loss. It is one of the most feared side effects of chemotherapy, with 47% of female cancer patients considering it the most traumatic aspect of their treatment.