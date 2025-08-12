This Antioxidant-Packed Juice Can Slow Down Visible Signs Of Ageing, Says Nutritionist

Although ageing is a natural process, following a diet high in antioxidant-rich foods might affect how quickly your body displays signs of ageing, according to nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee. In her recent Instagram post, Anjali offered a simple, high-nutrient juice recipe made from black grapes, pomegranates, and amla as a powerful anti-ageing drink.

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shared the anti-ageing juice recipe on her Instagram, which includes:

1 small amla

1 cup of pomegranate

1 cup of black grapes

Chat masala to taste

Black salt to taste

Grate and blend the deseeded amla, and strain it. Juice the black grapes and pomegranate. Mix both juices, add a pinch of chat masala and black salt to taste and serve fresh.

Pro tip: For optimal benefits, consume this juice within 20 minutes following extraction.

Why this juice works

These deep-coloured fruits are full of a potent variety of antioxidants, including lesser-known phytochemicals that scientists think are important for cellular repair, as well as well-known substances like vitamin C, polyphenols, and anthocyanins. These antioxidants combat free radicals, which are unstable chemicals that gradually harm cells, causing wrinkles, decreased skin suppleness, and other ageing symptoms.

The Indian gooseberry, or amla, is one of the best sources of vitamin C, which promotes the formation of collagen and keeps skin looking young. Pomegranates are rich in potent antioxidants, ellagic acid and punicalagins, which are substances with anti-inflammatory and skin-protective qualities. Black grapes, which have deep purple skins, are high in resveratrol, a polyphenol that may promote longevity and enhance heart health.

This juice is particularly helpful for those who fail to consume enough fruits and vegetables each day. Frequent consumption helps lessen oxidative stress, nourish cells from the inside out, and delay the onset of age spots and fine lines.

Although no drink can completely stop the clock, consuming antioxidant-rich drinks like this one, along with a healthy diet, consistent exercise, and adequate sleep, can greatly delay the obvious signs of ageing and promote general well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.