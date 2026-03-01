Video: Dubai International Airport Damaged In Iranian Strikes, 4 Injured

The world's busiest international airport in Dubai was hit on Saturday following a wave of Iranian missile attacks in response to US-Israel strikes on Tehran and other Iranian cities.

Videos showed panicked passengers running along concourses as smoke spread through the airport, as water triggered by smoke alarms collected on the floor.

Smoke, evacuations, and alarms reported at Dubai International Airport after the latest Iranian missile attack. pic.twitter.com/R0OXEGJwwV — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) February 28, 2026

A concourse was damaged and four staff were injured, an airport statement said, adding that the terminals were previously cleared of passengers.

Closure of airspace over Dubai and Abu Dhabi led to mass cancellations. Lakhs of travellers were stranded at the Dubai international airport, as crowds thronged terminals and bags piled up.

Apart from the airport, the iconic Burj Al Arab were among the places hit by what the UAE officials described as drone attacks. A government of Dubai media office statement said a "drone caused its shrapnel to spark a fire at the Burj Al Arab hotel," and that it was brought under control. No injuries were reported.

Authorities in Dubai also revealed that debris resulting from air interception operations caused a fire at one of the berths of Jebel Ali Port without causing any injuries.

Abu Dhabi's Zayed international airport was also shut, while shrapnel following at attack on the premises killed one.

Strikes were also reported at other commercial airports in the region, including Kuwait International. Other airports closed and canceled flights.

US President Donald Trump in his social media post said the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei would not bring an end to the joint airstrikes by the US and Israel.

"The heavy and pinpoint bombing, however, will continue, uninterrupted throughout the week or as long as necessary to achieve our objective of PEACE THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE EAST AND, INDEED, THE WORLD!" Trump said.