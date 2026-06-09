Farah Khan Says She Choreographed Sonam Kapoor's Sangeet As Her Wedding Gift

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan has revealed that she choreographed Sonam Kapoor's Sangeet as a wedding gift.

Speaking on a recent episode of her YouTube vlog featuring actor-dancer Shantanu Maheshwari and reality TV personality Shruti Sinha, Farah said she had taken charge of choreographing the entire Sangeet ceremony as her wedding present to Sonam.

The revelation came after Shruti recalled assisting Farah during the wedding festivities. Responding to the memory, Farah said, "At Sonam Kapoor's wedding, my wedding gift was that I would choreograph the Sangeet."

She also spoke about her team, adding, "So, Firoz, my old assistant, was with me, and I think Shruti came with Firoz."

Farah further described the scale of the rehearsals, saying several members of the Kapoor family and close friends were part of the preparations. "There was Sonam, there was Arjun Kapoor, there was Masaba, there was Rhea Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez... everyone was being taught by Shruti," she said.

During the conversation, Shruti shared a personal anecdote from the rehearsals, recalling how Farah had praised her work. "There were two assistants, and I remember Farah Ma'am scolding the other one a lot. Pointing at me, she said, 'This girl is doing well; everyone follow this girl," recalled Shruti.

About Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Wedding

Sonam Kapoor married businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018, in Mumbai. The wedding was widely discussed at the time, with several leading Bollywood figures in attendance. The Sangeet ceremony, in particular, saw performances by actors including Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor.

Sonam and Anand are parents to two sons - Vayu, born in August 2022, and their younger son, Rudralokh, born on March 29, 2026.



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