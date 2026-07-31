'Longest Nightmare': Voices From Gaza As Hamas Agrees To Disarm

Hamas has agreed to a deal to end its war with Israel, under which it will give up its weapons in exchange for a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces from the devastated Gaza Strip.

Below are the reactions of several Gazans, who have endured more than two years of strikes, hunger and mass displacement since the war began with Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

While Hamas has agreed to the plan announced by US President Donald Trump, Israel has yet to comment.

'Afraid To Dream'

For displaced teacher Mohammed Hamdouna, the war ushered in an era of horror that he hopes can finally draw to a close.

"Finally, the world's longest nightmare will end," the 35-year-old told AFP.

"I'm afraid to dream or believe it until the crossings are opened and aid and temporary shelters begin to enter Gaza," said Hamdouna.

He is one of thousands of Gazans originally from the northern part of the enclave who remain displaced with their families.

"Finally, Hamas has agreed to hand over its weapons after Gaza was destroyed. The people paid the price in blood. Hamas should have absolutely no role in Gaza," he said.

'Every Minute, People Die'

Ahmed Aal, a 37-year-old taxi driver living in a makeshift tent, said he does not trust Israel.

"I'm not optimistic... Israel doesn't honour agreements -- they'll invent something" to go back to fighting, he said.

"Israel and Hamas negotiate from the comfort of hotels. Time doesn't matter to them, but for us time is everything. Every minute, people die in Gaza," Aal said.

Despite a ceasefire, Israel has continued carrying out daily air and artillery strikes in Gaza, saying it is targeting militants.

'So Happy'

Umm Naeem Abu Sultan said she woke to the sound of her children shouting: "Mama, a truce! A truce!"

"I felt so happy, as if the door to life was opening for us again, despite the harshness and difficulty of what we went through," the 55-year-old said.

She said she hoped the war would finally end and that all crossings in and out of Gaza would open.

Only Words

Mahmoud Yousef, a 28-year-old originally from Gaza City who is now displaced to central Gaza, said he would believe the news only when he sees results.

"Anything before the crossings are opened and tents and aid are allowed in, is just words," he said.

"How many years will it take to implement the agreement? How many years to remove the rubble? How many years to rebuild?" asked Yousef.

He once worked at a cafe but, like many other Gazans, now depends entirely on humanitarian aid.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)